Choral auditions, online library and more

HICKORY — If you love exploring titles, authors, cover images and jacket descriptions, you’ll appreciate the Catawba County Library’s enhanced online catalog.

The library’s online catalog offers a variety of user-friendly tools to help people find and access the books and authors they’re most interested in. For example, it provides filters to locate books that are available at a particular library branch; to view the order in which a selection of books was published; and to look for a physical book, an ebook, an audiobook or a large-print version.

One of the catalog’s most popular options is the capability to get suggestions based on a favorite book or author. If you’re interested in reading other books with a similar theme, tone or style, lots of recommendations are available with a simple click.

In addition, the catalog features reviews, descriptions, lists of books by genre and rating, and staff picks to guide your selections. Users can also suggest books they’d like the library to consider purchasing, explore the catalog’s child-friendly version, and browse a calendar of upcoming programs.