Choral auditions, online library and more

Choral society auditions begin
The Hickory Choral Society is holding auditions for tenors and basses.
Email noteworthy@hickorychoralsociety.org or call 828-322-2210 by Thursday, Jan. 21, to schedule an audition.
Since the spring of 1978, the Hickory Choral Society has delighted audiences with a diverse repertoire of choral music. The all-volunteer group of approximately 100 singers from Catawba and surrounding counties is well known throughout North Carolina, especially for its annual Christmas concerts.
The group has performed numerous concerts with the North Carolina Symphony, and has traveled extensively, performing at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall in New York, Portsmouth and London, England and Edinburgh, Scotland.
The Hickory Choral Society season runs from mid-August through the spring. Regular rehearsals are held on Monday nights from 7-9 p.m. at the Arts Center at 243 Third Ave. NE, Suite 2-N, in Hickory. During the pandemic rehearsals and concerts are virtual.
Last weekend to see ‘Exit Laughing’
HICKORY — This weekend marks the closing of the Hickory Community Theatre’s production of the popular and heartwarming comedy, “Exit Laughing” by Paul Elliott.
“Exit Laughing” is a bit like “The Golden Girls” meets “Steel Magnolias.” It features three longtime, bridge-playing friends in the South dealing with a crisis that turns humorously uplifting.
Connie, Leona and Millie have been playing bridge once a week for roughly 30 years with their caustic friend Mary, who has just died after an illness. The three survivors know how to push one another’s buttons but clearly are happiest when they’re together.
Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. This production will be broadcast live online. Tickets are $18 for a single viewer and $30 for a household. Tickets for the general public are available through the theatre’s website at hickorytheatre.org.
Due to limitations by the ticketing service provider, reservations for subscribers are only available by contacting the box office at 828-328-2283 or emailing christine@hickorytheatre.org.
The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. “Exit Laughing” is produced by Catawba Women’s Center and Shurtape Technologies, LLC. A Cleaner World, Paramount Automotive, the City of Hickory, the United Arts Council of Catawba County, Sunbelt Xpress and Dr. George Clay, DDS are the sponsors of the 2020-2021 season.
Library announces online catalog
HICKORY — If you love exploring titles, authors, cover images and jacket descriptions, you’ll appreciate the Catawba County Library’s enhanced online catalog.
The library’s online catalog offers a variety of user-friendly tools to help people find and access the books and authors they’re most interested in. For example, it provides filters to locate books that are available at a particular library branch; to view the order in which a selection of books was published; and to look for a physical book, an ebook, an audiobook or a large-print version.
One of the catalog’s most popular options is the capability to get suggestions based on a favorite book or author. If you’re interested in reading other books with a similar theme, tone or style, lots of recommendations are available with a simple click.
In addition, the catalog features reviews, descriptions, lists of books by genre and rating, and staff picks to guide your selections. Users can also suggest books they’d like the library to consider purchasing, explore the catalog’s child-friendly version, and browse a calendar of upcoming programs.
Cardholders can create an account with their existing card number and PIN at https://ls2pac.catawbacountync.gov/#section=home. New library users are invited to set up a quick-start account for the online catalog by going to https://ls2pac.catawbacountync.gov/#section=obrsignup. After completing a brief form, users will gain immediate access to the library’s digital collection and can visit a branch location later to upgrade to a full-service account.
For more details about library services and resources, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit www.facebook.com/catawbacountylibrarysystem.