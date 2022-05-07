Choir to be organized for multicultural festival

TAYLORSVILLE — In addition to food, crafts and presentations, a “Come Together” multicultural worship choir for children and adults is being formed for the Multicultural Festival sponsored by Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center. The event will be held Saturday, June 11, at the new Courthouse Park in downtown Taylorsville.

The choir — which is accepting people 8 and older — will perform on the new Rotary Performance Stage at the park and will be directed by Tanjolla “Tootie” Cole of Hickory. The performance is set for about 2:40 p.m.

Two practice dates are scheduled: Tuesday, June 7, and Thursday, June 9, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite.

Auditions for solos will be held Monday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the Quilter’s Classroom at the Educational Complex. To sign up for a solo audition, contact Tootie Cole by texting 919-749-8786 or emailing her at tootie.cole@gmail.com.

“All people are invited to participate as we come together to celebrate our diversity,” said Donna Latham, director of the Hiddenite Center. “This is a great opportunity to meet new people, sing songs of praise, and perform on the new Rotary Performance Stage in downtown Taylorsville while having loads of fun. What a blessing for our citizens. We hope to have so many people interested that the stage is overflowing.”

The Come Together Choir will be led by vocalist and songwriter Cole, who received her bachelor of arts degree in elementary education from UNCW, formal training in worship education, and has extensive experience in leading both children and adult worship and praise teams in Raleigh at North Christian Center, Dew4Him Prison Ministries, Summit Church, Trinity Academy, and Kairos Prison Ministries. Locally, Cole serves as the praise and worship team leader at Liberty Grove Baptist Church in Taylorsville.

To sign up, text Cole at 919-749-8786, email tootie.cole@gmail.com, or email info@hiddeniteartsorg. Music links for practicing prior to the formal practices and more information will be sent out via email and texts. Call 828-632-6966 with questions or email the Hiddenite Center at info@hiddenitearts.org.