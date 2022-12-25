Chocolate Christmas houses a tradition

NEWTON — Helen Dougherty, a Carolina Caring patient, has made chocolate Christmas houses and taught others how to make them for many years. Think of a gingerbread house but made of chocolate.

To be able to sit at Dougherty's table, you know you are part of the family. Sarah Parks, RN at Carolina Caring, considers herself one of the lucky ones who has been able to be a part of this tradition since 2019.

This year, she also invited her social worker, Sondra Daniels, and volunteer, Ruth Miller, to make the beautiful creations. Dougherty's daughter, Rachel Hubbard, always helps…but they do not make their own until after they have first shown everyone else how to make theirs. Sometimes this goes on for days or even weeks depending on how many invitations they have given out that year.

The lesson is, Dougherty believes, don’t miss out on joining in on traditions with those special to us. Fun traditions like this bring so much joy to those who jump in and take part.

