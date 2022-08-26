Chiropractic clinic plans parking lot party

HICKORY — As a thank-you to their patients, The Joint Chiropractic announced they are hosting a parking lot party on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be food, drinks, music, games and prizes, including raffling off a 55-inch TV. They encourage friends and family of patients, or anyone curious about chiropractic medicine, to attend.

There will be free adjustments for everyone.

Dedicated to family chiropractic and spine health, The Joint’s licensed and experienced professionals help patients find relief from lower back pain, sciatica pain, and migraines, but also a pathway to wellness with chiropractic's natural, drug-free approach to health care.

“I love it when people find healing and a better quality of life through chiropractic care. Adjustments changed my life when I was an athlete in high school. Helping people in the same way is my life’s passion,” says owner, Dr. Ahmed Migdadi.

Opening its doors in December 2021, The Joint Chiropractic Hickory offers a business model of a walk-in clinic with night and weekend hours and new patient price of $29.

The Joint Chiropractic Hickory is located at 2535 U.S. 70 SE Suite 105, Hickory. It is across from Catawba Valley Community College, in front of Super Walmart, between Sam’s gas station and Harbor Inn Seafood.

Hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment or insurance necessary.

For more information call 828-523-8698.