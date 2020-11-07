 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Children's exposure to drugs, alcohol to be topic
0 comments

Children's exposure to drugs, alcohol to be topic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CONOVER — St. John’s Lutheran Church in Conover will be hosting a special awareness class for parents and grandparents and other interested adults on the dangerous drugs and alcohol that children are being exposed to.

The class entitled “No More Addiction” will seek to share the reality of when kids are being exposed to these substances, the many types of drugs they are being exposed to, and why children may be drawn to these dangerous substances.

The class will be on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at St John’s. For more information or to sign up, call the church office at 828-464-4071.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert