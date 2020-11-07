Children's exposure to drugs, alcohol to be topic

CONOVER — St. John’s Lutheran Church in Conover will be hosting a special awareness class for parents and grandparents and other interested adults on the dangerous drugs and alcohol that children are being exposed to.

The class entitled “No More Addiction” will seek to share the reality of when kids are being exposed to these substances, the many types of drugs they are being exposed to, and why children may be drawn to these dangerous substances.

The class will be on Sunday, Nov. 15, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at St John’s. For more information or to sign up, call the church office at 828-464-4071.