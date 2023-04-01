HICKORY — The Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center of Catawba County will be holding an event in observation of National Child Abuse Prevention Month on April 5 beginning at noon. This year’s event will be held at Zahra Baker All Children Playground at Kiwanis Park, 805 Sixth St. SE in Hickory. A rain date is set for April 19. All members of the public are invited to attend.

Pinwheels were sold for $2 each and over 2,000 pinwheels were sold. The center would like to thank Catawba County and the community for their support. These pinwheels will be placed in a community pinwheel garden, immediately before the Pinwheels for Prevention Ceremony. Those who purchase 25 or more will have their name or name of their business listed as a sponsor for the event.

Those who purchase pinwheels will have their order available for pick up immediately following the ceremony at the park, or can make arrangements to pick up from the CAPC. People are encouraged to replant their pinwheels at their home or place of business and send CAPC photos to share on its social media. Pictures can be sent to mswartley@catawbacountync.gov.

The CAPC is a nonprofit organization that works to prevent and respond to child sexual abuse and serious physical abuse, in coordination with Catawba County Social Services, law enforcement, and the district attorney’s office.

More information about the CAPC is available on its website at catawbacountycapc.org, or by calling 828-465-9296. For more information about the pinwheels, email lmoretz@catawbacountync.gov.