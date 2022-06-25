 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Children invited to tea party at Lucas Mansion

HIDDENITE — For ages, children have enjoyed little tea parties, pleading with their parents to sit alongside them in a tiny chair surrounded by dolls and stuffed animals, pretending to eat plastic cookies and drink tea.

The Hiddenite Center is presenting an opportunity to experience a real tea party, with sweets, dainties, party favors, and tea with real china on the veranda and grounds of the Lucas Mansion located at 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite on Saturday, July 16, from 10-11:30 a.m.

Children of all ages are invited to dress up in their tea party finest (hats and gloves are great) and bring their favorite toy or doll and adult chaperone to accompany them to “Toys for Tea," a morning filled with fun tours of the Victorian era Lucas Mansion including a visit with the  dolls on third floor, story time with Anna, a photo op in the Victorian gazebo, and more.

Pre-registration is required. Admission is $5 each for adult chaperones and children. Call 828-632-6966 or visit hiddenitearts.org to access online registration.

