Children invited to gem-mining programs
Children invited to gem-mining programs

HICKORY — The Schiele Museum of Natural History is coming to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

On Friday, June 11, educators from the Schiele Museum will set up a water sluice on the side lawn of the library. Kids ages 6 and older will learn and use identification and sorting techniques to find, examine, and classify minerals.

Treasure-seekers will use the running water sluice to find gemstones that they may keep. Programs will be held at 10 a.m. and again at 11 a.m. Space is limited in this hands-on activity so registration is required and only those registered will be able to participate. Call the children’s desk at 828-261-2271 or visit the library website and register through the library events calendar.

This program is free and open to kids ages 6 and older. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located on the SALT Block at 375 Third St. NE in Hickory.

