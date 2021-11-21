Children can get phone call or letter from Santa

HICKORY — The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department is again offering an opportunity for children to receive a personalized phone call or letter from Santa this holiday season. This free program is a great way to create a wonderful childhood memory.

Calls will be made on Monday, Dec. 6, or Tuesday, Dec. 7, between 6-8 p.m.

Participants can select to receive either a personalized phone call or a letter from Santa. Due to the volume of requests, no participant will receive both.

Registration is required and may be completed by form submission or online at https://hickory.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs. Paper forms are available for pickup at Highland Recreation Center (1451 Eighth Street Drive NE) and Brown Penn Recreation Center (735 Third St. SW) in Hickory, or by emailing Event Coordinator Lance Riddile at lriddile@hickorync.gov.

Registration closes on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

For more information about the Santa’s Calling program, call 828-261-2254.