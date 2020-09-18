 Skip to main content
Child transported from scene of three-vehicle crash on N.C. 16
Child transported from scene of three-vehicle crash on N.C. 16

N.C. 16 Three Vehicle Collision

A van was one of three vehicles involved in a collision near the intersection of N.C. 16 and Timberbrook Lane Friday afternoon. A witness said a child was taken by ambulance from the scene. 

 KEVIN GRIFFIN/HICKORY DAILY RECORD

A child was transported from the scene of three-vehicle collision on N.C. 16 Friday afternoon, a witness said.

Additional information on the identity and condition of the child was not available Friday afternoon. The crash occurred before 4 p.m. near the intersection of N.C. 16 and Timberbrook Lane.

It is the second multi-vehicle crash to occur in that stretch of road this week. On Wednesday, a Newton resident was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center with minor injuries following a crash involving five vehicles. The Friday crash was roughly two miles from the Wednesday accident.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

