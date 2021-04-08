 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Child Health and Safety Fair scheduled
0 comments

Child Health and Safety Fair scheduled

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LENOIR — The Caldwell County Health Department will host the 2021 Child Health and Safety Fair on Wednesday, April 14, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Health and Human Services Building, 2345 Morganton Blvd., Lenoir. The rain date is April 21.

During this free event, parents/guardians will drive through the area, stopping at each agency table. Participating agencies include: Caldwell County Safe Kids, local law enforcement, EMS, fire departments, Caldwell County Health Department (Dental, Child Health, Maternity, WIC, etc.), Robins Nest, Caldwell County Smart Start, Early Head Start, the Forestry Service, and more.

All agencies will have educational material and prizes for young children. This event is geared toward parents and children, birth to 5 years old.

For more information about the free event, call Anna Martin, health director, at 828-426-8415.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sea turtles off US West Coast plummet

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert