Child dies from "single shot from a BB or pellet gun" in Stony Point

An 8-year-old died after being struck in the chest by "a single shot from a BB or pellet gun" on Sunday, according to a release from the Alexander County Sheriff's Office.

The child was being transferred to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem when the child went into cardiac arrest and was diverted to Davie Medical Center. That's where the child died, the release stated.

Initial findings from the investigation indicate that the injury was accidental, according to the release. Two juveniles, 8 and 7, were shooting a BB gun and a pellet rifle at targets near the Stony Point family home when the 8-year-old was struck.