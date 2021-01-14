Chief homicide prosecutor named

NEWTON — Assistant District Attorney Nancy Lee has joined the Catawba County District Attorney’s Office to serve as the chief homicide prosecutor for the largest of the three counties in the 36th Prosecutorial District.

Lee’s primary role will include supervision of all homicides and non-fatal shootings that occur in Catawba County. The veteran prosecutor brings 25 years of experience in the DA’s Office to the supervisory position.

A lifelong Catawba County resident, Lee is from Balls Creek and attended Bandys High School before completing her undergraduate studies in criminal justice at the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill. She earned her law degree from North Carolina Central University.

District Attorney Scott Reilly is comfortable in appointing Lee with the task of overseeing such cases in Catawba County.

“We face enormous challenges in prosecution during this pandemic, including the fact that the court system is operating at a fraction of its capacity,” Reilly explained. “Too many people are losing their lives or being harmed by senseless gun violence. I have full confidence in Nancy Lee and her abilities to prosecute the most serious and complex cases.”