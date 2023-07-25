HICKORY — In cooperation with Barnes & Noble Bookstore, and USCF National Chess Master Tim Hanks, the Hickory Chess Club will sponsor its first Hickory Chess Tournament.

The unrated tournament will take place Friday, July 28, beginning at 6 p.m. at Barnes & Noble Bookstore in Hickory. The tournament will be three rounds, 15-minute time limit, per player per round. Participation in the tournament is free, but players must pre-register. Observers are welcome.

The tournament is one step in developing Hickory chess interest. Currently, a group of chess players meets on Fridays at 6 p.m. at Barnes & Noble Bookstore on U.S. 70 in Hickory, for friendly casual play. These club gatherings are free and open to the public.

Call 828-855-4941 for more information.