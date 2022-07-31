Chess exhibition planned at Hickory library

HICKORY — US Chess Federation and local National Master Tim Hanks will simultaneously play 20 chess opponents at 2 p.m. on Aug. 20 at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library, 375 Third St. NE, Hickory.

The first 20 people to register with Hanks at 562-719-5020, or at chessmagic77@yahoo.com will be able to reserve a board to play him as part of the exhibition. This event is free and open to the public. Spectators are welcome and encouraged to attend to enjoy the experience.

The exhibition is designed to promote chess education and play in the local community.

The exhibition timing is related to two chess events. The 2022 timing commemorates the 50th anniversary of perhaps the most exciting World Chess Championship in history, the 1972 Icelandic victory of US Champion Bobby Fischer over defending World Chess Champion, Russian, Boris Spassky. In addition, Hanks will play the queen's gambit opening in at least one game in recognition of the interest in chess generated by the recent television miniseries, "The Queen's Gambit."

Chess enthusiasts will be available to discuss opportunities for local chess play, possible formation of local chess clubs, especially in schools, learning opportunities, and possible classes, including those to earn scout merit badges.

For more information, contact Tim Hanks at 562-719-5020, or at chessmagic77@yahoo.com .