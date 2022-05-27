Cheese-making class offered at library

HICKORY — Do you want to learn how to make cheese at home? On Saturday, June 4 at 10:30 a.m., Dawn Matthews from The Thankful Goat Farm will teach how to make Chevre and mozzarella goat’s cheese at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Participants will be able to sample the cheese that is made in the class. This program is free but space is limited so registration is required. It is for ages 18 and older.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/