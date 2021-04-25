Cheer gym building top notch teams

Eventually, Bailey decided it was time to open her own gym in Hickory.

“I decided I’m going to do exactly what I want to do,” Bailey said.

Finding a location was difficult. She’d drive all over the county looking for a building with enough space, enough parking and a “For Lease” sign.

Then one day Bailey decided to drive by her old gym. In high school, she was a member of Magic Allstars for two years. The gym moved years ago, but Bailey decided to drive by just to see how big the building is, how much land there is, how much parking, and what else worked for that gym so she could look for a similar place.

When she pulled into the parking lot off First Avenue Southwest, she said her jaw dropped.

“I saw the ‘For Lease’ sign and I knew it was right,” Bailey said. “I said, ‘I’m going to open a gym here.’”

It fell into place. Shortly after signing the lease, Bailey had enough students for two teams.

She committed much of her time, energy and focus to the gym.

“Cheer is my life — there isn’t much in my life I put before cheer,” Bailey said.