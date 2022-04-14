Cheddar's restaurant to open in Hickory; timeline for opening unclear as staff review plans

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen will be opening a location in Hickory along U.S. Highway 70 between the Crowne Plaza Hotel and a Wendy’s restaurant.

Hickory city staff members are currently reviewing plans that have been submitted for the property. The developers for Cheddar’s have obtained an erosion control permit for the property, which has been extensively graded over the last few months.

Hickory Planning Director Brian Frazier said some city departments have already signed off on resubmitted plans, and others are expected to finish their evaluation of the Cheddar’s site by the end of the week.

Frazier said he has heard no timeline for when the restaurant will open and that no building plans have been submitted. The plans the city does have in hand show entrance and exit points onto U.S. Highway 70 and 13th Avenue Drive Southeast.

Cheddar’s has more than 170 locations, including spots in Charlotte and Gastonia. It is part of Darden Restaurants, a Florida-based restaurant group that also owns the Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse chains.

The restaurant’s website emphasizes the scratch-made quality of its dishes, highlighting such offerings as croissants, chicken pot pie and barbecue ribs.

A media representative for Cheddar’s did not respond to requests for more details about the company’s plans as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Frazier said this is not the first time the restaurant chain has shown interest in Hickory.

“I know they’ve looked at two or three previous sites in Hickory,” he said. “For whatever reason, didn’t work out — most likely COVID and prior to that the Great Recession.”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

