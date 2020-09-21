Check out a recreation kit at Catawba County Library

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEWTON — Looking for outdoor fun at a safe social distance? How about in your own yard? The Catawba County Library has just released a new series of recreation kits for people of all ages to enjoy in their outdoor spaces.

The kits are self-contained and include all the equipment, game rules, and directions necessary for play. Patrons can choose from a selection featuring multiple versions of pickleball (a combination of tennis, table tennis, and badminton), bocce (Italian lawn bowling), cornhole (tossing bean bags into holes in raised boards), and croquet (the classic lawn game involving mallets and hoops). Zumba kits are also available, offering participants an at-home cardio workout based on Latin dance routines. Kits are designed to accommodate a variety of activity levels and interests and to engage all members of a family.

The new recreation kits can be checked out for two weeks at a time and are available at any Catawba County Library branch (Newton, Claremont, Conover, Maiden, Sherrills Ford-Terrell, Southwest in Mountain View, or St. Stephens). Just like book titles, recreation kits can be placed on hold through the library’s online catalog at https://ls2pac.catawbacountync.gov/#section=home.