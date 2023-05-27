Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

VALE — Celebrate roots music genres, including blues, bluegrass, folk, and Americana every Thursday night in June at historic Hart Square Village.

Nationally acclaimed artist, Chris Pierce, will kick off the Heritage Music Series on June 1 at 6 p.m. Pierce has performed worldwide with artists B.B. King, Keb’Mo, Seal, Colbie Callait, and more. He gained national recognition in his own right when his hit co-write, “We Can Always Come Back to This,” aired on NBC’s primetime series “This is Us” and went on to become No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Chart. His recent album, “American Silence,” was named No. 1 Best Folk Album of 2021 by PopMatters.

Rebecca Hart, executive director, says “We are honored to bring nationally acclaimed artists like Chris Pierce to Catawba County. If you enjoy soulful blues, you don’t want to miss Chris Pierce live at Hart Square.”

Bring your own chair and join others on the Education Center lawn for a one-of-a-kind concert experience, where each artist will perform on a stage framed by cabins from the 1800s. Each concert is $15, or a season pass is available for all five shows at a discounted rate of $60. In the event of inclement weather, concerts will be held inside the 300-person performance venue.

Full details and tickets are available at the website, https://www.hartsquare.com/events/heritage-summer-music-series-june-2023

Hart Square Village is an open-air museum located in Vale, consisting of over 100 historic log structures built between 1760 and 1893. Hart Square

Foundation is the nonprofit organization tasked with preserving Hart Square Village and sharing the pioneer experience through traditional arts and trades.