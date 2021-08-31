Charlotte rescue workers in Conover ahead of storm

Charlotte Fire Department Battalion Chief Charlie Horne of the Charlotte Fire Department said 23 people came up to support state emergency management efforts.

“I think at this point we’re just trying to be ahead of the curve and be prepared,” Horne said, adding the unit expects high winds and rising water in places.

He said rescue workers would be looking to provide support to fire departments whose resources may be pushed to the limits by the storm.

The team brought four boats and rescue equipment along, he said.

Scotty Powell, a meteorologist with Carolina Weather Group, said it appears the most severe threat will be further west in North Carolina in places that were hit hard by storms a few weeks ago.

However, Catawba and surrounding counties could receive a few inches of rain and experience periods of heavy rain as a result of the storm, he said.

In preparation for bad weather, Catawba County emergency personnel are monitoring the forecast, making sure generators are in good working order and communicating with other agencies, such as fire departments.

The county is encouraging residents to stay mindful of the weather, make sure they have adequate supplies in the event of power outages and have a plan on where to go if they must leave home.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

