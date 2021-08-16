Charlotte man dies in crash following police chase involving Newton officers

A man died in a police chase that started in Newton early Monday morning.

Around 1:07 a.m., an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a blue 2014 Kia Forte in the 1900 block of U.S. Hwy. 321 South, according to a news release from the Newton Police Department.

The driver of the Kia, later identified as Kyle Alan Wagner, 31, of Charlotte, pulled to the right side of the road and stopped. As the officer was exiting the patrol car, Wagner sped off, the release stated.

The officer pursued the vehicle which continued through Maiden and eventually into Lincolnton where Wagner lost control of his vehicle, the release stated. He ran off the right side of the road and collided with the concrete bridge guardrail. Upon impact, the vehicle ignited. Wagner was removed from the vehicle by officers on the scene, according to the release.

Wagner died from his injuries while en route to Atrium Health Lincoln.

This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Lincolnton and Newton police departments.

“This is a tragic incident and our thoughts and prayers are with the Wagner family and their loved ones as well as the officers involved,” Newton Police Chief Vidal Sipe said in the release.

Newton police was assisted by the Maiden Police Department, N.C. State Highway Patrol, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Lincolnton Police Department, Lincolnton Fire Department, Lincoln County EMS and the Lincoln County Medical Examiner.