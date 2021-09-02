Charles R. Preston Scholarship awarded

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College student Titan Minton has been named the recipient of the Charles R. Preston Scholarship through CVCC Foundation Inc.

Minton, who is from Wilkes County and graduated West Wilkes High School, is attending CVCC’s welding program for the first time starting this fall.

“My welding teacher always talked very highly of CVCC,” Minton said. “I was wanting to pursue a degree in welding, and there weren’t many options where I live. CVCC was my best choice.”

The Charles R. Preston Scholarship is given to a student involved in technological programs taught in the Workforce Solutions Complex, which the late Preston was very instrumental in helping to complete.

Minton is thankful for the financial relief that this scholarship is providing him in his path to receiving his two-year degree in Welding Technology.

“I can’t give the Preston family enough thanks,” Minton said. “This will really help out a lot on the financial side. This means a lot.”

Preston’s wife Carol and his son Whit Preston and daughters Tatum Preston and Charlsye Preston-Briegel were in attendance for the scholarship presentation held at the welding lab at the Workforce Solutions Complex.