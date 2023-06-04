HICKORY — At Thursday’s meeting of the Catawba Valley Rotary Club, organizing sponsor of Hickory’s 17th Annual Charity Chase Half Marathon & 5K, Charity Chase distributed the funds donated by local sponsors of the event.

The races ran on April 22 under rainy conditions but provided approximately $16,000 to be handed out to the volunteer organizations that helped stage the event. Recipients were (in alphabetical order): Carolina Caring (Hospice), Council on Adolescents, Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry (ECCCM), Hart Square Foundation, Hickory High School Band, Hickory Hurricanes, Hickory Junior Women’s Club, Hickory Landmark Society, Hickory Police Department (to support NC Special Olympics), Hickory Soup Kitchen, Montessori @Sandy Ford, Patrick Beaver Learning Resource Center, Pink Heals, Rising Hope Farms, Special Olympics of Catawba County, The Corner Table, Western Carolina Youth Sports, Women’s Resource Center, and Young People of Integrity.

The organizations receive checks based on the number of volunteer hours each contributes to the event.

Volunteers play an important role in the success of Hickory’s Charity Chase Half Marathon, considered a premier event in the region, by manning water stops and cooling stations along the route and cheering the runners on. Many runners comment that they keep coming back because of the support and encouragement that they receive from the volunteers.

Also at Thursday’s meeting, the Catawba Valley Rotary Club and Charity Chase honored the founders of Charity Chase, of whom five were present: Juliet Horan, Amanda and Ryan Edwards, Gayle Ballard, and Mandy Hildebrand. Charity Chase helps fund a range of services from providing meals to the homeless to enrichment activities for children and youths. Approximately $400,000 has been raised over the years for the benefit of the Catawba County community due to the initial efforts of this group.

The success of Charity Chase has been due to the generosity of local businesses and individuals. Those who would like to be sponsors of this major local event can make inquiries through the Charity Chase website, www.charitychase.com, or through the Catawba Valley Rotary Club website, www.catawbavalleyrotary.org.