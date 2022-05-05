 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charges pending for two students after threat caused school evacuation

H.M. Arndt Middle School students were evacuated from the school Wednesday morning. Catawba County Sheriff’s Office SRO at St. Stephens High School, Dale Lail, watches students make their way to the St. Stephens football stadium Wednesday morning.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Two Harry M. Arndt Middle School students may be charged for spreading a threat via social media, officials say. The threat caused the middle school to be evacuated and searched Wednesday morning.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is waiting on approval from the North Carolina Office of Juvenile Justice to charge the two students with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property, a press release from the sheriff’s office said.

Capt. Aaron Turk said the process to charge juveniles is more involved than with a typical arrest. The sheriff’s office must submit a request for the charges to the N.C. Office of Juvenile Justice. The N.C. Office of Juvenile Justice will then send back petitions for the charges if approved, he said.

On Wednesday, Harry M. Arndt Middle School students were moved to neighboring St. Stephens High School as the potential threat was investigated, a news release from Catawba County Schools said.

The students waited around two hours before being allowed back into the school. There was an increased law enforcement presence at Arndt throughout the remainder of the school day, the release from Catawba County Schools said.

Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said the evacuation was precautionary.

Shortly after noon on Wednesday, the building had been searched and cleared by law enforcement. Nothing of a threatening nature was found in the school, the release from Catawba County Schools said.

