Charges pending for Sunday crash involving Catawba County ambulance

While responding to an emergency call, a Catawba County Emergency Medical Services ambulance collided with a vehicle at Emmanuel Church Road and Thornburg Drive on Sunday.

The ambulance, driven by Katherine Barrow, was traveling east on Emmanuel Church Road and hit a 2002 Toyota, driven by Por Yang, 47, of Connelly Springs, who was traveling north on Thornburg Drive, Conover Police Chief Eric Loftin said.

Barrow had a red light, and Yang had the green light.

“The ambulance slowed as it approached the intersection but did not realize the 2002 Toyota had not stopped,” Loftin said.

After colliding with the ambulance, the Toyota then hit a third vehicle, a 2020 Volkswagen that was stopped on Emmanuel Church Road, Loftin said.

Barrow, her co-worker, and Yang were transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center for possible injuries. The driver of the Volkswagen was not injured.

Charges are still pending in the crash as of Wednesday.

“The charge could be failure to yield right of way or a safe movement violation for failing to see that such movement could be done safely before entering/starting into the roadway,” Loftin said.

