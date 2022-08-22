Charcuterie board business brings people together over food

Assembling a charcuterie board is an art to Jessica Anaya.

She lays slices of salami on top of each other, then folds the row and rolls it into a rose. She slices cheese into wedges and lays them vertically end to end, to create a zipper shape. Every empty space on a board is carefully filled with fruits, nuts and jam. When the empty spaces are filled, snippets of herbs straight from her garden are carefully placed — the final touch to her masterpiece.

Anaya earns a living out of her art. Simply Jam ‘n Boards, the small business in Hickory she started in 2021, provides catered charcuterie and cheese boards, charcuterie boards to-go and classes on creating the perfect board.

Her boards bring people together for weddings, birthday parties and celebrations. That connection over food is part of what drives Anaya, she said. Her interest in food comes from her own family connections through food.

“My family, whenever we came together, it would be around food,” Anaya said. “I don’t have a lot of family left. I just love that food gives you comfort and family gives you comfort, and that’s where my passion comes from.”

Her love for food is also why she spent time in culinary school after high school. That love eventually led her to charcuterie boards.

In early 2021, while working a part-time job, she decided to open a small business on the side. She had experience owning a consignment shop, being a landlord and selling purses. This time she wanted to get back to food.

“Food has always been in my background I was like, ‘OK, I need something else to do creatively,’ so that’s how charcuterie came about,” Anaya said. “I didn’t find anybody in this area doing it, so I thought I’d give it a try.”

She started by selling to friends and family. Within a few months, demand grew and the business evolved. She bought a food truck to sell the charcuterie boards on the road, but the process was cumbersome. Instead, she rented a storefront with a kitchen to prepare the boards in.

In May, Anaya rented a small storefront in Hollar Mill. With her husband’s help, they turned the small shop into a pastel-colored retreat with a small butcher-block counter top, a fridge for grab-and-go boards and a small table with pink plush seating.

Some of her offerings include a Back 2 School box for $12, dessert boards starting at $65 and meat and cheese boards that feed up to 20 people for $175.

The storefront made for the perfect place for customers to pick up their orders. It’s also grabbed the attention of more in-person shoppers, Anaya said. In one day last week, she made $1,000 in sales and brought in two people from hours away, she said.

In the year and a half since starting the business, Anaya has perfected her craft. Each board is slightly different from others. She lets her creativity flow while she puts a board together, she said. Anaya recently found a photo from 2014 of one of the first charcuterie boards she made. She’s come a long way since then, she said.

“That’s what I wanted to bring — something different to Hickory,” Anaya said. “It wasn’t something I saw here, and it was in a lot of other bigger cities. And I like to be creative, and I found that doing cheese and meat.”