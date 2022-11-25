Chamber of Catawba County buys land from Hickory

The Chamber of Catawba County has purchased the land under its building after more than 20 years of leasing from the city of Hickory.

The city agreed to sell the land for the nominal amount of $1, which also was the annual rent the chamber agreed to pay as part of the 25-year lease it entered into with the city in 2001.

The chamber also agreed to pay closing costs.

“We recently paid off the note for our building, and therefore, our leadership felt it prudent to pursue ownership of the land in which it’s located to secure our investment long-term,” chamber President Lindsay Keisler said.

She added: “We do not currently have any plans for expansion to the building or other uses beyond what the land is being used for now.”

The land itself is on Southgate Corporate Park Southwest off U.S. Highway 70. Keisler said the land was donated by Steve Ikerd to serve as a location for the chamber.

The Hickory City Council approved the contract for the sale earlier this month as part of its consent agenda.

The sale of the land was subject to the upset bid process but Hickory communications specialist Sarah Killian said there were no upset bids and the city is under contract with the chamber for the sale.

Restrictions in the agreement mandate the land be used as the site for a chamber of commerce for at least 20 years and includes penalties of $250,000 if that provision is violated.