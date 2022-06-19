Chamber celebrates 50 years

The cover read “Board of Directors Minutes” in beautifully hand-crafted calligraphy. I laid it in my lap and cracked the front cover.

Almost jumping off the top right of the first page appeared the date, “1910.” Almost too good to be true, it was indeed a 100-plus-year-old book of board of directors minutes from The Greater Hickory Chamber of Commerce. Furthermore, it was a book recording moments of history for this organization, community and even more special, pages that contained the signatures, in their own personal script, of some of our county’s trailblazers and forefathers.

My nose was lost in this gem for at least an hour. I read every word. From census numbers of 1910 to road bond election results with attached newspaper clippings dated April 15, 1912, to lists of board members and the committees in which they served, signed resolutions, and even to annual financial statements.

There was a letter written to the board of directors from Oscar Price, director of publicity of the U.S. Treasury Department, urging them to encourage their employees to perform their patriotic act by purchasing Liberty Bonds in support of our front-line troops and allies during World War I. In January 1910, they adopted a graduated investment scale for membership which stated that all bankers, merchants, manufacturers, hotels and other businesses should contribute $2.50 per month; physicians, ministers and other professions, $1 per month; mechanics and farmers, 50 cents per year; laborers, 25 cents per year and women and children would invest 10 cents per year! What an invaluable treasure this ledger truly was!

The gift of true nostalgia; being able to take a step back in time and for a moment be a fly on the wall at those meetings just by running my finger across the eloquently penned statements of this book. I smiled, even laughed at times thinking about how things have changed, but poignantly sat feeling proud and truly thankful.

I felt a deep sense of gratitude for those professional men of long ago who engaged around those board room tables with like-minded dedication driven by passion for building a community that would continue to grow and sustain itself over a century later.

The Greater Hickory Chamber of Commerce was established in 1908 and served as the leading influence in the growth of Hickory since the organization’s inception. It faltered briefly but was reorganized in 1965. The Eastern Catawba County Chamber of Commerce was organized in 1945 and was responsible for some significant developments in Eastern Catawba County.

The first attempt of merger of the two organizations was in 1960 and a second attempt was made in 1968; however, disagreements over the location of the offices and fears of losing identity were cited as the reasons negotiations failed. In 1971, a third attempt was made in which the business leaders of both boards of directors met regularly to discuss ways in which the two chambers could accomplish more together to benefit the county. Areas of collaboration and mutual concern included industrial development, industrial relations, water-sewer expansion, and toll-free telephone service county-wide, to name a few.

Leaders worked to identify the barriers to a complete merger of organizations and influence, and it was agreed at that time that “no barrier was insurmountable.” After unanimous approval by both boards and a vote of the membership with very little dissent, the merger became official on Jan. 1, 1972.

The year 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the merger between these two forces for business to form one united, powerful voice for the business community as the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce, now known as The Chamber of Catawba County.

The late Bill McDonald, former owner and pharmacist of Viewmont Pharmacy who later was elected mayor of Hickory, served as the first board chair of the newly formed Catawba County Chamber of Commerce board of directors in 1972. In the conclusion of his annual meeting address that year, he stated, “This is only the beginning, and the future is exciting. I hope you will continue to support your chamber in every way possible. Catawba County is a good county, and Catawba County has a good chamber of commerce because you made it so.”

I, too, can confidently utter Mr. McDonald’s optimism and vision. We have a great community and a strong and valuable chamber of commerce due, in significant part, to the commitment of legacy leaders, both past and present. The future ahead of Catawba County is full of promise and opportunity, and this organization is committed to remaining at the forefront of driving economic growth alongside some strong partners from the public and private sector.

As the Greek proverb states, “A society grows great when men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in.” Amidst this milestone year for this organization of which I’m humbled to serve as the lead steward, I can’t help but to think of these past leaders and how they would be so proud of the shade they created, now enjoyed by generations after them.

To commemorate this significant milestone in the history of this organization, honoring those who have contributed much to get us to this moment, while celebrating with those leaders actively working to propel us forward into the next 50 years, we will host a celebratory event which will take place Thursday, July 14, at Rock Barn Country Club & Spa in Conover. All are invited to join us for this momentous occasion.

The celebration will include hors d’eouvres, fun signature cocktails, plus a special commemorative gift for each attendee. Reservations are required and will close on June 30. Reservations can be made by visiting the events calendar on our website at www.catawbachamber.org or by calling Pamela Manfredi at 828-431-7228.

Lindsay M. Keisler, IOM, CCEC, is president and CEO of The Chamber of Catawba County.