Challenger Early College participates in service project

HICKORY — Challenger Early College announced that they had joined more than 30,000 high school students nationwide in an effort to give 1 million books to underserved youth in their local communities as part of Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, a national high school leadership program.

Students took part in a Chick-fil-A Leader Academy Kickoff Experience featuring the 1 million book giveaway service project at Challenger Early College on Oct. 5.

The 1 million books are sponsored by Chick-fil-A, Inc. and were packaged and given by students to Catawba County Foster Care children as well as kindergarten and first-grade students at Maiden Elementary School. More than 1,000 high schools take part in the seven-month program representing local communities across 43 states.

Chick-fil-A Leader Academy is a national high school leadership program focused on Impact Through Action.

The seven-month program empowers high school students to put leadership principles into practice through several student-led community service projects that culminate in a year-end Impact Project.

In Partnership with Chick-fil-A, ADDO created Chick-fil-A Leader Academy to bring a fresh approach to leadership and empower young people to truly make a difference. Learn more at chickfilaleaderacademy.com.

ADDO (Latin for “inspire”) is a leadership consulting firm based in Atlanta.