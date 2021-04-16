Chalk Our Walk Challenge planned at Stanford Park

HICKORY — Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism is partnering with the Hickory Museum of Art to offer a two-day Chalk Our Walk contest.

The Chalk Our Walk Challenge is a free sidewalk chalk art exhibition and contest being held at Stanford Park, located at 1451 Eighth St. Drive NE, on Friday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Whether you are a professional artist or an “art dabbler,” this event is an opportunity for individuals and families to get outside, enjoy being creative, experience the creativity of others, have great fun, and maybe win prizes. Participants ages 3 and older can select to compete individually by age group, or as a group of two to five people. Prizes will be awarded in each category, as well as a Best in Show and People’s Choice Award.

Register online at https://hickory.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs to reserve a three-hour time block on one of the two days and a 10-by-by-10-foot space to design a masterpiece. One box of complimentary chalk will be provided with registration. Register early because spaces are limited for this free event.

For more information, contact Recreation Programmer Lance Riddile at 828-261-2254 or lriddile@hickorync.gov.