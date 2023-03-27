HICKORY — Amanda Haney has been named chairwoman for the 2023 Denim & Diamonds event hosted by the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center.

The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, April 29, 6-9 p.m. at Hart Square to support the efforts of the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center and their mission to advocate for the protection of children of Catawba County.

Haney is a member of the Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center Board of Directors. She is a 2022 award recipient of the Hickory Young Professionals Top 10 Under 40 and volunteers her time with numerous community nonprofits. Haney currently serves as part of the corporate accounting team for the U.S. headquarters of Saft America Inc. and as the CFO and vice president of community relations of Haney, CPA, PLLC.

“I am excited to be a part of the Denim & Diamonds fundraiser,” Haney said. “Support of this event is support for the children of Catawba County. The Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center offers a voice for children abused and neglected in our community.”

Haney continued, “The Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center assisted 329 children in 2022 who were involved in investigative processes. Our hope is a community where no children are harmed; our wish is that the Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center will be there when there is a need, turning darkness into light for our children.”

To purchase tickets or learn of sponsorship opportunities for Denim & Diamonds, contact Ashley at LMoretz@CatawbaCountyNC.gov. To inquire about the Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center visit www.catawbacapc.org.