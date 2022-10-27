 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Certified Nurse Assistant classes to be offered

TAYLORSVILLE — Certified Nurse Assistant classes are starting next month at Catawba Valley Community College’s Alexander Center.

Classes start on Nov. 14 and continue through March 14, 2023. The classes take place Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The Certified Nurse Assistant classes allow those who complete the courses the opportunity to register with the North Carolina Board of Nursing. These classes include CNA l, CNA 2 and Refresher.

Upon successful completion of the Certified Nurse Assistant courses, students are eligible to apply for the state exam and seek placement on the DHSR CNA I registry or NCBON CNA II registry to work in a variety of health-care settings.

In order to register, all students will be required to submit a government-issued signature bearing photo ID and GED or high school diploma/HSE/transcript.

To register for the Certified Nurse Assistant classes, contact Sharon Cox at Alexander Complex at 828-632-8221 ext. 310 or email scox@cvcc.edu.

