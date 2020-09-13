Certain Hickory Aviation Museum attractions reopen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Portions of the Hickory Aviation Museum have reopened to the public since North Carolina has moved into COVID Phase 2.5, which allows museums to open with restrictions.

The Hickory Aviation Museum has reopened, but with only the ramp and aircraft being accessible to visitors. The museum inside the Hickory Regional Airport terminal building will remain closed. The P-3C Orion aircraft will also remain closed. All staff and visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing of at least 6 feet. There are no exceptions.

Visitors can enter the ramp through the parking lot at the far end of the terminal building through the gate under the P-3C Orion. The Crosswinds Cafe inside the terminal is open for business for lunch and there are two picnic tables available next to the ramp entrance. The museum is not accepting tour groups at this time.

Hours remain the same: Closed Monday, open Tuesday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

Many people have not seen the museum's newest addition, the Bell AH-1W SuperCobra gunship that arrived just before the shutdown earlier this year. The museum's F-4 Phantom is currently undergoing restoration and is not available for viewing.