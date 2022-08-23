Ceremony to honor longtime school employee

HICKORY — This Thursday, Aug. 25, at 2 p.m., there will be a special ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor and memory of Larry Conger, who served for many years as the maintenance supervisor at Hickory High School.

The ceremony will begin outside by the Third Street entrance of Hickory High, the direct entrance to the newly named Larry Conger Hallway. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved inside the large covered glass door entrance facing the main parking lot.

In February 2021, Conger died due to COVID-19. Since that time, the school team, including administration, teachers, staff and students, have reviewed options to honor Conger’s name and his many contributions to the school.

Conger, who could often be heard whistling or singing in the hallways, was known to smile throughout each day and offer encouragement to students and adults. He checked in with the students to make sure they were staying out of trouble, getting their homework done, and most importantly, staying in school to build a brighter future.

Dropping out of high school and joining the United States Navy, Conger returned to school to earn his GED (high school equivalency). He consistently reminded students to stay the course — then following graduation, they had lots of exciting options as they could join the military, go straight to work, become an intern or an apprentice, or attend college. He was the “school dad” for many students and “work dad” for numerous employees.

Conger always set the tone for the school days, keeping an upbeat perspective no matter the challenges. A man of strong faith, Conger always shared his hope for brighter things to come.

Even with his young age in joining the U.S. Navy, Conger remained forever proud of dedicated service to his country, having served on a destroyer, the U.S.S. Manley. And for decades, he was an active member of Drowning Creek Baptist Church, serving as deacon, music leader and Sunday school teacher. Deeply missed by his wife, Barbara Conger (married in 1976), his memory also lives on with his three adult children, grandchildren, and siblings.

The repurposing of the Larry Conger Hallway was led by Hickory High Principal Rebecca Tuttle and teachers, Heidi Rice (French) and Beth Gaffney (art). Their students, along with other volunteer students, helped to complete the artistic design of the memorial Third Street entrance hall. The supplies for designing the hallway were awarded through a grant from the Hickory Public Schools Education Foundation Inc.

The hallway leadership team recently served as guests on WHKY First Talk Radio with Hal Row to share with the public about Larry Conger and the ribbon-cutting event. To listen to the interview, click this link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lkvTa8A5ohb7huJxrT8-pwxKd4Ja4Y53/view

Or visit the HPS website: www.hickoryschools.net

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is open to the community and light refreshments will be served. For additional details, contact HHS at 828-322-5860.