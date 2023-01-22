Ceramics painting party for seniors planned at center

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will host a ceramics painting party for seniors. The special event will be held at the Hiddenite Center’s Education Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road on Tuesday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to bring a bagged lunch or their favorite refreshments to enjoy while painting.

Instructor Abby Moretz will guide painters as they create their own 10-inch ceramic Celtic tree of life plate. The Hiddenite Center will provide all art supplies needed.

Artists will be able to take their creations home with them that day. The cost of this event is $25 for Friends of the Center and $30 for nonmembers. Adult participants of all ages are welcome to attend. Pre-register for this event by Wednesday, March 1.

Visit hiddenitearts.org to access the online registration link or call 828-632-6966 to register by phone. To book private painting parties with Abby Moretz, call 828-632-6966 or email info@hiddenitearts.org.