 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ceramics painting party for seniors planned at center

  • 0

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will host a ceramics painting party for seniors. The special event will be held at the Hiddenite Center’s Education Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road on Tuesday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Participants are encouraged to bring a bagged lunch or their favorite refreshments to enjoy while painting.

Instructor Abby Moretz will guide painters as they create their own 10-inch ceramic Celtic tree of life plate. The Hiddenite Center will provide all art supplies needed.

Artists will be able to take their creations home with them that day. The cost of this event is $25 for Friends of the Center and $30 for nonmembers. Adult participants of all ages are welcome to attend. Pre-register for this event by Wednesday, March 1.

Visit hiddenitearts.org to access the online registration link or call 828-632-6966 to register by phone. To book private painting parties with Abby Moretz, call 828-632-6966 or email info@hiddenitearts.org.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese New Year horoscopes predict a bumpy year for these four signs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert