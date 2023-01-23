Ceramics class for kids planned at Hiddenite Center

HIDDENITE — Kids are invited to hop on over to the Hiddenite Center for a special ceramics workshop designed just for them. The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is holding a ceramics event for children where participants will paint a mama and baby bunny figurine just in time for Mother’s Day.

Instructor Abby Moretz will guide the young artists as they create their very own masterpieces. The Hiddenite Center will supply all art supplies, refreshments, and lots of fun. The children will be able to take their creations home with them that day.

This event will be held at the Hiddenite Center’s Education Complex, 70 Hiddenite Church Road, on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $25 for Friends of the Center and $30 for non-members. This workshop is recommended for elementary and middle-school students.

Pre-register by Wednesday, April 12, to save your spot.

Visit hiddenitearts.org to access the online registration link or call 828-632-6966 to register by phone. To book private painting parties with Abby Moretz, call 828-632-6966 or email info@hiddenitearts.org.