CEO: We need to market high quality of life, low cost of living

The pandemic interrupted a period of tourism growth in the Hickory area, but attracting visitors could be crucial to growing Catawba County.

In 2019, visitors spent more than $300 million in Catawba County. Visitor spending dipped during 2020 as the COVID-19 virus spread and businesses shut down for extended periods.

“Domestic visitors to and within Catawba County spent $220.4 million in 2020, which is down due to the pandemic, but still a large economic impact despite COVID-19,” Hickory Metro Convention Center and Visitors Bureau Chief Executive Officer Mandy Pitts Hildebrand said.

Aside from the decrease in 2020, the amount of money spent by visitors in Catawba County since 2015 has increased, according to data collected in an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina. In 2015, $252 million was spent in Catawba County and that number continued to rise, topping out at $302 million in 2019.

Catawba County needs more people to grow as local employers are struggling to fill thousands of jobs. Tourism can play a role in the equation, turning visitors into residents.

One of the many brochures and magazines found in the lobby of the Hickory Metro Convention Center and Visitors Bureau is a destination guide that is printed in-house featuring stories and information about businesses, locations, events and other travel tips for tourists in Catawba County. The center works with the Chamber of Catawba County to create relocation packages and welcome visitors coming off of Interstate 40 and U.S. Highway 321.

“It is not unusual for a visitor to come to the visitors center to ask questions or request information about relocating to the community. People also call the visitors center requesting a relocation package,” Hildebrand said. “Realtors bring their clients to the visitors center to pick up a destination guide as well as other brochures about local attractions, as well as information about other attractions and communities throughout the state.“

Promotion will be a key to increasing tourism and potentially pulling in residents, Hickory’s Communications and Marketing Manager Dana Kaminske said.

“Furniture manufacturing and furniture shopping has always been and still is a valuable asset for Hickory. But Hickory is more than furniture today,” Kaminske said. “With all of the renovation and revitalization efforts, Hickory is now gaining the attention of people who are considering a relocation, or even retiring, to North Carolina.”

Century Furniture CEO Alex Shuford said the area’s assets are strong and more people should know about them.

“We need to market the area as a place with a high quality of life and low cost of living with great access to beautiful outdoor activities,” Shuford said. “The tools are all here, but the region does not always get the message spread widely.”

The area’s strengths, like parks, sports and arts could play big roles in getting people to visit and potentially stay, Shuford said.

Outdoor activities are already a big draw, Kaminske said.

Parks and sports

Around $90 million in city of Hickory investment and grants has been used for renovations and revitalization of Hickory.

“This includes the Hickory Trail, a 10-mile multi-purpose path that connects Lenoir-Rhyne University to the downtown to Old Lenoir Road to the lake with a Riverwalk, and then to L.P. Frans Stadium (home of the Hickory Crawdads), and ending at the Hickory Regional Airport,” Kaminske said.

Catawba County’s parks also bring in visitors. The number of visitors the three parks sees each year is growing. From July 2017 to June 2018, the parks saw about 160,000 that year. From July 2021 through May, the parks have already brought in 209,000 visitors, according to the county.

A fourth county park, Mountain Creek Park, will open in June.

Sports tourism is also a draw for the area, Hickory’s Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Director Mark Seaman said.

In 2021, more than 50 sports tournaments were held in Hickory, including baseball, basketball, cycling, gymnastics, soccer, softball, running and tennis, Seamen said.

The city of Hickory has made improvements to its park system that align with those activities, including the addition of a second artificial turf field at Henry River Fork Park, which has nine soccer fields, Seaman said. More additions for sports tourism in the area are on the way.

“The Hickory Metro Convention Center is working on expansion plans that will allow the facility to host larger cheerleading, dance and gymnastics events, to name a few additional opportunities,” Seaman said.

Arts and museums

The arts scene in Hickory also draws visitors to the area with multiple art galleries, studios, theaters and museums, including the Catawba Science Center, Hickory Museum of Art and Hickory Aviation Museum, Hildebrand said.

“Western Piedmont Symphony, Hickory Choral Society and now there are numerous indoor and outdoor stages which brings music of all genres to the Hickory Metro,” Hildebrand said. “Hickory Community Theatre, the Green Room Community Theatre and others have productions that are high quality with talented actors.”

The Hickory Museum of Art brings in visitors from around the country to see exhibits featuring artists such as Andy Warhol, Hickory Museum of Art Executive Director Jon Carfagno said.

For the Warhol exhibit hosted in the past year, the museum set up a map and tracked where visitors came from. Carfagno said there were visitors from as far away as Texas and Bermuda.

This year, the museum hosted an exhibit of art work by children’s book author Mo Willems.

“The weekend before that opened, our education manager got a phone call asking for hotel recommendations, because people were coming from West Virginia to bring their children to see the exhibit because they love Elephant and Piggie (from Willems books) so much,” Carfagno said. “Even before the holidays, somebody reached out and said a trip to this exhibition was going to be one of their children’s Christmas presents, so they wanted to make sure the show was still happening.”

Marketing the area

The county has strong assets such as outdoor activities and arts to bring people in, Shuford said. The strong points should be leveraged to help the county shine, Shuford said. He hopes to see significantly more marketing of the area.

“I think the marketing of our region should be a primary focus of our local governmental bodies and our economic development groups,” he said.

Catawba County works with the Metro Convention Center to promote the area, County Manager Mick Berry said. The county also started a blog to spread the word about the community, he said.

“These strategies are accompanied by collaborative efforts to tell our story as a great place to live and work through something we call first-person storytelling,” Berry said. “The best way to learn about a community is from the people who live there, so we are continually inviting residents to share what they love about living in Catawba County.”

The COVID-19 pandemic did put a damper on tourism dollars in Catawba County, but there was a silver lining, Hildebrand said.

“With more people working from home or remote and children learning remote, we saw an uptick in traffic with people wanting to explore the state that they live in,” Hildebrand said. “We also greeted visitors that live in nearby states like South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Georgia and Florida.”

