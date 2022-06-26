Century Furniture celebrates 75 years

HICKORY — Century Furniture, LLC, a leader in high-end, custom home furnishings, celebrates its 75-year anniversary this year.

Founded in 1947 by Harley F. Shuford Sr., Century Furniture is now in its third generation of family ownership. Hickory-based Century, with its more than 800 associates, will celebrate its 75th anniversary with special events planned throughout the year to focus on what has made the company successful, its people.

“We are excited to celebrate this milestone with our associates both past and present,” said Alex Shuford III, president of Century and CEO of Rock House Farm Family of Brands. “It is increasingly rare to see successful family businesses and we attribute every year of success to the many hands and hearts that have graced our company through the years.”

Their dedication and passion have carried us to this moment, and we are excited to build on this foundation and look forward to continued growth and innovation in the years ahead.”

Century has been celebrating throughout the year with monthly cash drawings for associates, special gatherings and a photography campaign that centers around imagery of associates captured throughout the year. A curated exhibition of these images will be displayed at each of their locations as well as during the October International Furniture Market in High Point.