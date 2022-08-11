Center's annual mum sale benefits area children

HICKORY — It’s time for the annual Children's Advocacy and Protection Center mum sale to benefit the Erlene Sigmon Fund managed by Catawba County Department of Social Services.

Following her death in 1990, Sigmon’s family and the Children’s Protection Council started the Erlene Sigmon Fund to honor this long-time volunteer. This fund is supervised by a Catawba County DSS intake specialist, and enables child protective workers to respond to emergencies such as special medication, clothing, dental care, and other essential needs that have no other source of funding.

The mum sale will be set up in Viewmont in the Bargain Hunt parking lot Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for preorder pickup, and to purchase a limited amount of additional mums and pansies. The sale will offer burgundy, bronze, yellow, white, purple and orange this year, as well as ornamental cabbage and flats of pansies.

The plants can be purchased for the following prices: the small mums are $9 each, the large mums are $20 each, the ornamental cabbage is $10 each, and a flat of (36) assorted pansies is $15.

You can preorder your mums (small and large), ornamental cabbage, and pansies at the following link: https://catawbacountycapc.org/capc/ until Sept. 2. Preordering is strongly suggested.

The CAPC advocates for the protection of the children of Catawba County by working to empower individuals through training and education, coordinate a comprehensive team response to abuse and neglect, and reduce victim trauma. For additional information about how you can learn to prevent and respond to suspected child abuse, go to the Children’s Advocacy and Protection Center of Catawba County at https://catawbacountycapc.org/capc/ or call 828-465-9296.