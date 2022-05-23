Center to offer painted barn quilt class

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center announces registration for a painted barn quilt class on Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center’s Educational Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite. The class instructor is Carol Mitchell of Taylorsville.

Students will create their own 2-by-2-foot painted barn quilt. Cost for this beginner’s level workshop is $65 for Center members and $70 for the public. All the materials needed to complete the quilt will be provided. All the participants bring is a bag lunch to enjoy while the paint dries.

Pre-paid registration is required by calling 828-632-6966. Class size is limited, so early registration is encouraged. COVID-19 precautions will be in place.