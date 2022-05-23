 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Center to offer painted barn quilt class

  • 0

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center announces registration for a painted barn quilt class on Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Center’s Educational Complex at 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite. The class instructor is Carol Mitchell of Taylorsville.

Students will create their own 2-by-2-foot painted barn quilt. Cost for this beginner’s level workshop is $65 for Center members and $70 for the public. All the materials needed to complete the quilt will be provided. All the participants bring is a bag lunch to enjoy while the paint dries.

Pre-paid registration is required by calling 828-632-6966. Class size is limited, so early registration is encouraged. COVID-19 precautions will be in place.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How bite marks from dinosaurs revealed something very interesting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert