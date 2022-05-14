 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Center presents free social media webinars

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College  Small Business Center is presenting two social media webinars to assist entrepreneurs and small businesses market and build their business. 

On Tuesday, May 17, the Small Business Center will present “Tips for Using Facebook to Build Your Business” from 6-7:30 p.m. Participants will learn the basics of setting up a Facebook business page as well as information about promotions and using Facebook to build online business. 

On Thursday, May 19, the Small Business Center will present “Hashtag Culture…Building a Following on Instagram” from 6-7:30 p.m. Instagram is one of the fastest growing social media platforms allowing businesses to paint a picture with photos and videos. Participants will learn to use this platform in connection with Facebook to leverage marketing and reach more customers.

Registered participants can attend these programs in person at the CVCC Corporate Development Center, or online as a webinar. There is no charge to participate in these programs, and registered participants will receive a link to join the program from their computer. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.

