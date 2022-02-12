Center featuring work of Holt Family Art Farm

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is presenting the art of the Holt Family Art Farm during February. This family exhibit includes the work of Stan and Carol Holt and their son, Nic.

The Holts live in Iredell County where they create their unique pottery designs at the Holt Family Art Farm. The Holt family’s affordably priced pottery is available for sale in the Lucas Mansion Gift Shop. The Holts’ pottery booth at Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts is always a favorite of festival goers.

The Hiddenite Center hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Exhibits are open to the public with no charge in the second floor art gallery of the Center’s Lucas Mansion.

For more information, call 828-632-6966, or email info@hiddenitearts.org, or visit hiddenitearts.org.