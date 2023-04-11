TAYLORSVILLE — The Hiddenite Center has announced details for the upcoming 2023 Summer on the Square Concert Series. This year’s lineup includes:

● Saturday, June 3: Carson Peters & Iron Mountain, bluegrass/gospel

● Saturday, July 22: Shake Down Band, beach/dance

● Saturday, August 26: Night Move Band, beach/dance

All concerts are held at the Rotary Performance Stage in downtown Taylorsville (101 West Main Ave.) at 7 p.m. rain or shine.

The Summer on the Square concerts are free and open to the public. Food trucks will be available onsite.

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Summer on The Square Concert Series is provided through partnership with Alexander County Government, the Town of Taylorsville, and the North Carolina Arts Council, with funding from the National Endowment of The Arts.

For more information, call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org, or visit hiddenitearts.org.

Hiddenite Center programs and events are supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural Cultural Resources.