Census: Hickory a major driver of Catawba County growth

Esselstyn cautioned that these figures are only close estimates because of the way census units are split between wards. Those divisions will be resolved during the redistricting, he said.

The eight other municipalities in Catawba County all saw some growth, as well.

Newton gained nearly 200 people for a 2020 population of more than 13,100 while Conover added more than 250 for a population of more than 8,400.

Long View maintained its place as the fourth-largest municipality in Catawba County and grew enough to record a population of more than 5,000 people.

Taylor Dellinger, a data analyst with the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, said outside of Hickory the bulk of Catawba County’s growth is attributable to increases in the southeast part of the county around Sherrills Ford.

While part of the area by Lake Norman is a census-designated place, determining the actual population of a place like Sherrills Ford can take some work because there are no hard boundaries, Dellinger said.

He said he would be analyzing census tracts to study the shifts in population.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

