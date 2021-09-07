Census: Hickory a major driver of Catawba County growth

Catawba County’s population has grown by more than 6,200 people since the 2010 census, and more than half of that growth has taken place in the city of Hickory.
The 2020 census results show Hickory has a population of 43,490 people, up nearly 3,500 from its 2010 population of 40,010. Hickory accounts for nearly 56% of the county’s growth between the 2010 and 2020 censuses.
Within the city of Hickory, the largest growth was in Ward 6, a northern Hickory ward represented by Councilwoman Jill Patton, according to figures provided by Blake Esselstyn, a demographer working with the city of Hickory on redistricting.
The population in Ward 6 grew from nearly 6,700 people in 2010 to almost 8,400 in 2020, a gain of roughly 1,700 people.
The only ward to lose population was Ward 1, which is represented by Councilman Tony Wood and covers part of Viewmont.
Ward 1 had a loss of 142 residents since 2010, resulting in a population of 6,560 in the 2020 census.
The four other wards all saw gains in population ranging from 179 new people in Ward 4 — which is represented by Councilman David Williams and covers the Ridgeview community — to 771 new people in Ward 2, the northernmost Hickory ward represented by Councilwoman Charlotte Williams.
Esselstyn cautioned that these figures are only close estimates because of the way census units are split between wards. Those divisions will be resolved during the redistricting, he said.
The eight other municipalities in Catawba County all saw some growth, as well.
Newton gained nearly 200 people for a 2020 population of more than 13,100 while Conover added more than 250 for a population of more than 8,400.
Long View maintained its place as the fourth-largest municipality in Catawba County and grew enough to record a population of more than 5,000 people.
Taylor Dellinger, a data analyst with the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, said outside of Hickory the bulk of Catawba County’s growth is attributable to increases in the southeast part of the county around Sherrills Ford.
While part of the area by Lake Norman is a census-designated place, determining the actual population of a place like Sherrills Ford can take some work because there are no hard boundaries, Dellinger said.
He said he would be analyzing census tracts to study the shifts in population.
