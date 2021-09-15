Celebration of the Arts canceled in Hiddenite

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center has canceled this year’s Celebration of the Arts because of COVID-19 concerns.

Donna Latham, Hiddenite Center executive director, said organizers look forward to Celebration of the Arts on Sept. 24, 2022. She said the Hiddenite Center will continue to plan events in celebration of the center’s 40th anniversary this year.

In addition to the cancellation of Celebration of the Arts on Sept. 25, the in-school and public performance of "The Time Machine" by Atlantic Coast Theater is postponed to spring 2022. The Senior Adult Luncheon and program with Miss Eufola will not be held on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Instead, a Celebration drive-thru luncheon will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 21 from 10:30 a.m. until sold out, with boxed lunches ready for pick-up from your car. Cost is $8 per boxed lunch and soft drink or water for additional $1. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Mobile Café.

The public is encouraged to support the artists, craftspeople, and food vendors who were scheduled to participate in the 40th annual Hiddenite Celebration of the Arts, Latham said.

She thanked the musicians, vocalists, and folk life demonstrators, civic groups. and organizations who would have been a part of the festival, as well as the advertisers and volunteers who support the event.