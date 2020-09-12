Celebration encourages caring

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — A weeklong celebration kicks off this Sunday, Sept. 13, and Kingston Residence of Hickory joins assisted living communities across the nation for the festivities.

The theme of this year's National Assisted Living Week is “Caring Is EssentiAL” which Kingston Residence of Hickory will honor though Saturday, Sept. 19, with special activities and projects, in an effort to recognize and give back to the many caring people encountered this year.

In that spirit of caring, the residents, in conjunction with the Kingston Activities Department, will be putting together hygiene bags for the Hickory Soup Kitchen, the Kingston Quilting Club will be making quilts to donate to Safe Harbor, and several of the residents will be making some homemade gifts for local firefighters and EMS workers.

There will be a carnival on Friday to wrap up a fun week with a fundraising dunking booth, and proceeds will be donated to the American Legion Post 544.

“We look forward to celebrating with our residents and employees throughout the week,” said Kim Barrier, director of activities. “This year more than ever, we appreciate the opportunity to thank those who care for others, and are grateful to care for one another.”