Celebration encourages caring

HICKORY — A weeklong celebration kicks off this Sunday, Sept. 13, and Kingston Residence of Hickory joins assisted living communities across the nation for the festivities.
The theme of this year's National Assisted Living Week is “Caring Is EssentiAL” which Kingston Residence of Hickory will honor though Saturday, Sept. 19, with special activities and projects, in an effort to recognize and give back to the many caring people encountered this year.
In that spirit of caring, the residents, in conjunction with the Kingston Activities Department, will be putting together hygiene bags for the Hickory Soup Kitchen, the Kingston Quilting Club will be making quilts to donate to Safe Harbor, and several of the residents will be making some homemade gifts for local firefighters and EMS workers.
There will be a carnival on Friday to wrap up a fun week with a fundraising dunking booth, and proceeds will be donated to the American Legion Post 544.
“We look forward to celebrating with our residents and employees throughout the week,” said Kim Barrier, director of activities. “This year more than ever, we appreciate the opportunity to thank those who care for others, and are grateful to care for one another.”
“Caring is EssentiAL” is a fitting theme as assisted living communities, along with other congregate care communities across the nation, have been particularly affected by the coronavirus pandemic this year.
Care provided within the Kingston community has become exponentially important as daily life changed in many ways to help provide a safer environment for residents.
Many family members, local businesses, and churches have stepped up to show acts of kindness and caring to show support to Kingston residents and employees, and it has not gone unnoticed.
“It’s often the small, everyday moments in assisted living between the staff, residents, and family members that strengthen relationships, enrich the community, and enhance the quality of life. We have been overwhelmed by the gravity of the coronavirus this year, but even more so with the outpouring of love and support from our community and we can’t wait to celebrate our residents and staff and give back with National Assisted Living Week,” concluded Barrier.
Kingston provides 14 communities of choice throughout the United States for independent living and assisted living, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, and memory care.
Visit www.kingstonhealthcare.com for more information.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.