HICKORY — In honor of National Poetry Month, all ages are invited to participate in a morning of poetry and spoken word pieces from local poets.

Winston-Salem actress/poet Ajah Harold, local poet Sade Kirby, and local spoken word artist Cierra Jones will share their words on the mic Saturday, April 22, at 10 a.m. at the Ridgeview Branch Library.

The library believes their work may even inspire you to create poetry or a spoken word piece. The library encourages you to create a Juneteenth-inspired poem and return on Thursday, May 25, at 6 p.m. to share your writings with a small group.

This will culminate with participants taking to the mic and putting their words out to the world on June 10 at the City of Hickory's Juneteenth Celebration.

All are welcome to this Poetry Blast on April 22 at 10 a.m. No registration is required. For more information, call 828-345-6037 or visit the library online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St. SW. All library programs are free and open to the public.