HICKORY — Friends of Ridgeview Branch Library and Women’s Resource Center invite the community to join together at an awards program and reception to celebrate and honor contributions by women around the world and in this region during International Women’s Day, Thursday, March 9, in conjunction with Women’s History Month. This celebration will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at Ridgeview Branch Library.

Following remarks by guest speaker Peggy Hites, the 2023 Community Service awardees will be formally recognized. The awardees include Sherbia Jones, Soraya Valdez Place, and Cindy Rose. Each of these individuals has made important contributions to the citizens of this community through their professional leadership, volunteer hours, and generosity. For more information call 828-345-6037 or visit the library online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St. SW. All library programs are free and open to the public.