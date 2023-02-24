HICKORY — People are invited to The Learning Lab at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library to journey through Middle-earth with this month's Random Fandom feature, Lord of the Rings.

Experience the magic and wonder as you bind your own leather journal, create a hobbit door wall hanging, craft elven ears and crowns, and more! Feel free to dress in character, too. Gather your friends and family and embark on this epic quest on Monday, March 20, from 5-6:30 p.m.

What is Random Fandom? Random Fandom is just one way to celebrate geek culture at the library. Each month the library highlights a new fandom for you to create around, explore, and geek out about.

This program does not require registration and is recommended for all ages. First come, first serve, while supplies last. For more information, call 828-304-0500 or visit online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.